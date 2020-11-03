Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Verisk Analyti in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (VRSK, FORR, HURN, FCN, EXPO)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Verisk Analyti ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 52.93. Following is Forrester Resear with a a P/E ratio of 52.24. Huron Consulting ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 41.04.

Fti Consulting follows with a a P/E ratio of 37.41, and Exponent Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 37.08.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Verisk Analyti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Verisk Analyti in search of a potential trend change.