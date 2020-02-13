Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Summit Hotel Pro in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (INN, RLJ, HST, CHSP, XHR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Summit Hotel Pro ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 44.49. Rlj Lodging Trus is next with a a P/E ratio of 44.13. Host Hotels & Re ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 29.17.

Chesapeake Lodgi follows with a a P/E ratio of 26.00, and Xenia Hotels & R rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 25.26.

