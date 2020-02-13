Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Sempra Energy in the Multi-Utilities Industry (SRE, WEC, CMS, UTL, AEE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Sempra Energy ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 31.16. Wec Energy Group is next with a a P/E ratio of 31.04. Cms Energy Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 28.98.

Unitil Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 28.49, and Ameren Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 27.37.

