Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 44.18. Following is Dollar General C with a a P/E ratio of 33.40. Target Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 26.44.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.61, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 6.56.

