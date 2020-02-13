Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Newpark Resource in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (NR, FTI, SLB, HAL, RES)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Newpark Resource ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 29.33. Technipfmc Plc is next with a a P/E ratio of 25.45. Schlumberger Ltd ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 21.62.

Halliburton Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 13.92, and Rpc Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 4.78.

