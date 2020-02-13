Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Molina Healthcar in the Managed Health Care Industry (MOH, WCG, HUM, UNH, ANTM)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Molina Healthcar ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 65.28. Following is Wellcare Health with a a P/E ratio of 39.61. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 31.59.
Unitedhealth Grp follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.78, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 23.22.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Wellcare Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest p/e ratio molina healthcar wellcare health humana inc unitedhealth grp anthem inc