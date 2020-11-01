Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Molina Healthcar in the Managed Health Care Industry (MOH, WCG, HUM, UNH, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Molina Healthcar ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 64.58. Wellcare Health is next with a a P/E ratio of 38.07. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 30.78.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.10, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 24.27.

