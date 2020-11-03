Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Mercury Systems in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (MRCY, HEI, TDG, TDY, AVAV)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mercury Systems ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 91.23. Following is Heico Corp with a a P/E ratio of 57.05. Transdigm Group ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 44.92.

Teledyne Tech follows with a a P/E ratio of 44.65, and Aerovironment In rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 38.20.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Heico Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Heico Corp in search of a potential trend change.