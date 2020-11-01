Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, DAR, BG, ADM, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 38.04. Following is Darling Ingredie with a a P/E ratio of 37.35. Bunge Ltd ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 37.03.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.26, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 13.86.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Fresh Del Monte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.