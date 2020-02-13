Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, BAC, USB, C, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 18.00. Bank Of America is next with a a P/E ratio of 16.50. Us Bancorp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.38.

Citigroup Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.13, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.47.

