Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Inter Parfums in the Personal Products Industry (IPAR, EL, COTY, MED, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Inter Parfums ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 48.89. Following is Estee Lauder with a a P/E ratio of 48.13. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 39.66.

Medifast Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 39.30, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 19.33.

