Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc in the Industrial REITs Industry (IIPR, PLD, FR, EGP, DRE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 76.98. Following is Prologis Inc with a a P/E ratio of 71.07. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 59.49.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a a P/E ratio of 59.12, and Duke Realty Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 52.52.

