Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, MMI, JLL, ASPS, RLGY)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.62. Marcus & Millich is next with a a P/E ratio of 16.36. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.49.

Altisource Port follows with a a P/E ratio of 8.27, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 5.02.

