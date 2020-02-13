Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Hannon Armstrong in the Mortgage REITs Industry (HASI, IVR, DX, PMT, LADR)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Hannon Armstrong ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 90.10. Invesco Mortgage is next with a a P/E ratio of 41.02. Dynex Capital ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 32.55.

Pennymac Mortgag follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.69, and Ladder Capital rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 16.05.

