Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Five Below in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, WINA, TIF, ULTA, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Five Below ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 52.79. Winmark Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 33.93. Tiffany & Co ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 31.85.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 28.16, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 25.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Five Below and will alert subscribers who have FIVE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.