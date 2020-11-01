Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Firstcash Inc in the Consumer Finance Industry (FCFS, CACC, PRAA, AXP, ENVA)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Firstcash Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 28.13. Following is Credit Acceptanc with a a P/E ratio of 21.19. Pra Group Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 20.34.

American Express follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.57, and Enova Internatio rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 13.91.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Express on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.99. Since that recommendation, shares of American Express have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor American Express for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.