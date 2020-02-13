Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Elec For Imaging in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (EFII, AAPL, HPE, NTAP, HPQ)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Elec For Imaging ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 81.14. Following is Apple Inc with a a P/E ratio of 31.71. Hewlett Packa ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 22.28.

Netapp Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.39, and Hp Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.68.

