Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Calgon Carbon in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TROX, TG, OLN, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 36.86. Tronox Ltd-Cl A is next with a a P/E ratio of 36.61. Tredegar Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 24.08.

Olin Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.78, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 16.59.

