Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CMCSA, DISH, LORL, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 70.00. Comcast Corp-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 21.49. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 17.38.

Loral Space & Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.56, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.11.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dish Network-A on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Dish Network-A have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor Dish Network-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.