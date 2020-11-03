Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Brady Corp - A in the Commercial Printing Industry (BRC, EBF, LABL, INWK, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 31.14. Ennis Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 16.14. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 13.20.

Innerworkings In follows with a a P/E ratio of 8.34, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 5.43.

