Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Amer States Wate in the Water Utilities Industry (AWR, MSEX, YORW, CWT, AWK)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Amer States Wate ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 50.10. Middlesex Water is next with a a P/E ratio of 44.31. York Water Co ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 43.70.
Calif Water Srvc follows with a a P/E ratio of 37.48, and American Water W rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 36.66.
