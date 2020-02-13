Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Allegheny Tech in the Steel Industry (ATI, CMC, CRS, SXC, RS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Allegheny Tech ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 32.23. Commercial Metal is next with a a P/E ratio of 24.38. Carpenter Tech ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 19.59.

Suncoke Energy I follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.58, and Reliance Steel rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 18.81.

