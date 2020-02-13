Relatively High P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Aceto Corp in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, MCK, HSIC, ABC, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 86.26. Mckesson Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 21.48. Henry Schein Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Amerisourceberge follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.23, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 15.20.

