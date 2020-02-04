Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of White Mountains in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WTM, HALL, MCY, STFC, STC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

White Mountains ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 163.1%. Following is Hallmark Finl with a future earnings growth of 36.4%. Mercury Gen Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 34.8%.

State Auto Finl follows with a future earnings growth of 33.6%, and Stewart Info Svc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 23.1%.

