Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Weight Watchers in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (WTW, CSV, BID, SERV, SCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Weight Watchers ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 30.0%. Following is Carriage Service with a future earnings growth of 15.2%. Sotheby'S ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 15.0%.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a future earnings growth of 13.3%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 8.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.