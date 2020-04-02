Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Vista Outdoor in the Leisure Products Industry (VSTO, MCFT, RGR, JOUT, MBUU)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Vista Outdoor ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.4%. Following is Mcbc Holdings In with a future earnings growth of 18.6%. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 18.2%.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a future earnings growth of 17.9%, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Malibu Boats-A and will alert subscribers who have MBUU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.