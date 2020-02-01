Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Vanda Pharmaceut in the Biotechnology Industry (VNDA, BMRN, AMAG, GHDX, PDLI)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Vanda Pharmaceut ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 221.5%. Following is Biomarin Pharmac with a future earnings growth of 191.3%. Amag Pharmaceuti ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 116.3%.

Genomic Health I follows with a future earnings growth of 111.4%, and Pdl Biopharma In rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 84.9%.

