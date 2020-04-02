Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, VMC, MLM, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.7%. Following is Summit Materia-A with a future earnings growth of 32.2%. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a future earnings growth of 23.4%, and Eagle Materials rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eagle Materials on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Eagle Materials have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Eagle Materials for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.