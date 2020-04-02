Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP in the Gas Utilities Industry (SPH, NWN, CPK, ATO, SJI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 15.2%. Following is Northwest Nat Gs with a future earnings growth of 8.7%. Chesapeake Util ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 8.4%.

Atmos Energy follows with a future earnings growth of 6.7%, and South Jersey Ind rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 6.2%.

