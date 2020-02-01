Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Staar Surgical in the Health Care Supplies Industry (STAA, ANIK, RTIX, OSUR, HAE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 232.9%. Anika Therapeuti is next with a future earnings growth of 47.8%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 45.0%.

Orasure Tech follows with a future earnings growth of 31.9%, and Haemonetics Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 31.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Staar Surgical and will alert subscribers who have STAA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.