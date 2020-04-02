Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Sjw Group in the Water Utilities Industry (SJW, CWCO, YORW, AWK, CWT)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sjw Group ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 20.9%. Following is Cons Water Co-Or with a future earnings growth of 11.7%. York Water Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.0%.

American Water W follows with a future earnings growth of 8.5%, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sjw Group on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Sjw Group have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor Sjw Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.