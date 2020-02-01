Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Realogy Holdings in the Real Estate Services Industry (RLGY, RMAX, JLL, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Realogy Holdings ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 22.8%. Re/Max Holdings is next with a future earnings growth of 8.6%. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 7.3%.

Marcus & Millich follows with a future earnings growth of 6.6%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 37.0%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.