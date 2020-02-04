Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Oil States Intl in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (OIS, NGS, HLX, NR, BHI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Oil States Intl ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 319.3%. Following is Natural Gas Serv with a future earnings growth of 125.9%. Helix Energy Sol ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 105.5%.

Newpark Resource follows with a future earnings growth of 79.1%, and Baker Hughes Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 58.4%.

