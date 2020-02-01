Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Live Nation Ente in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (LYV, AMC, WWE, IMAX, CNK)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Live Nation Ente ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 498.3%. Amc Entertainmen is next with a future earnings growth of 414.3%. World Wrestlin-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 25.2%.

Imax Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 14.1%, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 11.6%.

