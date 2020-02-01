Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Liberty Br-C in the Cable & Satellite Industry (LBRDK, CHTR, CMCSA, CABO, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Liberty Br-C ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 91.1%. Charter Commun-A is next with a future earnings growth of 89.8%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 9.8%.

Cable One Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.7%, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.5%.

