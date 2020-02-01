Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Lendingclub Corp in the Consumer Finance Industry (LC, PRAA, SYF, ENVA, SLM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lendingclub Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 115.8%. Following is Pra Group Inc with a future earnings growth of 34.9%. Synchrony Financ ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 24.4%.

Enova Internatio follows with a future earnings growth of 20.3%, and Slm Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 18.3%.

