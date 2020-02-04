Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Lendingclub Corp in the Consumer Finance Industry (LC, PRAA, SYF, ENVA, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lendingclub Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 115.8%. Following is Pra Group Inc with a future earnings growth of 34.9%. Synchrony Financ ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 24.4%.

Enova Internatio follows with a future earnings growth of 20.3%, and Regional Managem rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 18.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lendingclub Corp on March 5th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.27. Since that call, shares of Lendingclub Corp have fallen 23.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.