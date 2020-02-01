Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of John B Sanfilipp in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (JBSS, LNDC, THS, POST, BUFF)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

John B Sanfilipp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 28.9%. Following is Landec Corp with a future earnings growth of 27.5%. Treehouse Foods ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 27.3%.

Post Holdings In follows with a future earnings growth of 26.3%, and Blue Buffalo Pet rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 21.7%.

