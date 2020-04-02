Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Imperva Inc in the Systems Software Industry (IMPV, ATEN, PFPT, NOW, TIVO)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Imperva Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 76.6%. A10 Networks Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 60.9%. Proofpoint Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 51.6%.

Servicenow Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 36.5%, and Tivo Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 35.4%.

