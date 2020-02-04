Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Horace Mann Educ in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, AIG, NGHC, AIZ, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 15.8%. American Interna is next with a future earnings growth of 14.1%. National General ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 13.4%.

Assurant Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 12.1%, and Loews Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 10.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Loews Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.31. Since that call, shares of Loews Corp have fallen 32.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.