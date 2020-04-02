MySmarTrend
Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, HUM, WCG, CNC, GTS)

Written on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 2:33am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 25.6%. Following is Humana Inc with a future earnings growth of 20.6%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.7%.

Centene Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 16.3%, and Triple-S Mgmt-B rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 15.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Wellcare Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

