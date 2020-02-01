Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, HUM, WCG, CNC, GTS)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 25.6%. Following is Humana Inc with a future earnings growth of 20.6%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.7%.

Centene Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 16.3%, and Triple-S Mgmt-B rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 15.8%.

