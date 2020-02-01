Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Greenhill & Co in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (GHL, ITG, PJC, COWN, LPLA)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Greenhill & Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 38.9%. Investment Tech is next with a future earnings growth of 37.9%. Piper Jaffray Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 26.2%.

Cowen Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 23.5%, and Lpl Financial Ho rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 20.3%.

