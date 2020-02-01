Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Crocs Inc in the Footwear Industry (CROX, SKX, NKE, SHOO, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.
Crocs Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 112.7%. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a future earnings growth of 18.2%. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.
Steven Madden follows with a future earnings growth of 10.3%, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.6%.
