Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Chegg Inc in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, ABCD, BFAM, STRA, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.5%. Following is Cambium Learning with a future earnings growth of 20.5%. Bright Horizons ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a future earnings growth of 10.9%, and American Public rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cambium Learning and will alert subscribers who have ABCD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.