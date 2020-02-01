Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Cf Industries Ho in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CF, MOS, SMG, AVD, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cf Industries Ho ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 100.6%. Following is Mosaic Co/The with a future earnings growth of 26.4%. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 15.9%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a future earnings growth of 14.8%, and Fmc Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 10.7%.

