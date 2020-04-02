Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Caesars Entertai in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (CZR, CNTY, EVRI, GDEN, MGM)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Caesars Entertai ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 99.4%. Following is Century Casinos with a future earnings growth of 94.3%. Everi Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 69.6%.

Golden Entertain follows with a future earnings growth of 56.7%, and Mgm Resorts Inte rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 30.5%.

