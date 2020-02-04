Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Boot Barn Holdin in the Apparel Retail Industry (BOOT, EXPR, GES, FRAN, PLCE)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Boot Barn Holdin ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 27.4%. Express Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 27.1%. Guess? Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 26.2%.

Francescas Holdi follows with a future earnings growth of 19.4%, and Children'S Place rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 18.2%.

