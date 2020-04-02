Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Beazer Homes Usa in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, CAA, LEN, NWHM, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 239.6%. Calatlantic Grou is next with a future earnings growth of 41.6%. Lennar Corp-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 34.6%.

New Home Co Inc/ follows with a future earnings growth of 25.9%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 24.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kb Home and will alert subscribers who have KBH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.