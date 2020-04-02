MySmarTrend
Relatively High Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Amerisourceberge in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ABC, OMI, PDCO, CAH, MCK)

Written on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 2:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amerisourceberge ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 11.3%. Owens & Minor is next with a future earnings growth of 10.2%. Patterson Cos ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 9.7%.

Cardinal Health follows with a future earnings growth of 6.0%, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 5.5%.

